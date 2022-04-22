Reflections by the Easton Bridge

My photo club is hosting its own WWYD challenge. We had 10 black and white base photos to work with. A local gallery is also interested in hosting a show of some of the entries. The gallery owner will select one photo from each of the categories to put on display.



This one a little bit of a challenge for me since I didn't want to simply "colorize" the base shot. Eventually I settled on the reflections in the water and landed on this final composite which includes a sculpture from the NJ Grounds for Sculpture.



The original can be seen here: