Reflections by the Easton Bridge by olivetreeann
Reflections by the Easton Bridge

My photo club is hosting its own WWYD challenge. We had 10 black and white base photos to work with. A local gallery is also interested in hosting a show of some of the entries. The gallery owner will select one photo from each of the categories to put on display.

This one a little bit of a challenge for me since I didn't want to simply "colorize" the base shot. Eventually I settled on the reflections in the water and landed on this final composite which includes a sculpture from the NJ Grounds for Sculpture.

22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Ann H. LeFevre

