Photo 4055
Half and Half Half Moon
Can't let Half and Half May go by without posting the Half Moon.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
moon
,
half moon
,
moon shot
,
mayhalf22
