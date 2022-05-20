Previous
The Barn on Route 263 by olivetreeann
Photo 4066

The Barn on Route 263

A favorite site seen on the road heading to my son's house.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Amazing texture!
May 21st, 2022  
Nice choice of processing.
May 21st, 2022  
Love this effect.
May 21st, 2022  
