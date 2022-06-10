Previous
Triplets by olivetreeann
Photo 4087

Triplets

One of the walls that was not painted with a mural in downtown Batavia- at least not yet!


We're off to see Christopher and his family for a week, so I will do my best to keep up with you!
Ann H. LeFevre

FAV I like the light, color, and composition Ann
June 10th, 2022  
