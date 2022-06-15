Previous
Next
Lego Flowers by olivetreeann
Photo 4092

Lego Flowers

Just for fun.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Brilliant pops of color!
June 17th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Great capture and processing
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise