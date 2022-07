Opus 3

We went to see a mini-play of Treasure Island at the public library. It was really well done- and pulled off by only 2 performers! Afterwards we took in a photo show which was on display in the reading area. Most people would have been more interested in the photos- but not me! I was interested in the furniture!



Catching up with a lot of missed posts. There's no need for you to comment on them all- just pick your favorites.