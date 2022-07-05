The Lego Photo Club Visits Sue the Scientist's Dino Lab

Isaac and Micah have been inspired by the Lego Photo Club to create their own clubs. Isaac's club is a science club and Micah's is a garden club. (I did not help them with their selections- they made them up on their own!) The boys and I played with the Legos while Mom and Dad were working one day and Gampy was visiting his mom in Texas. We had so much fun making up stories and posing all the club members for pictures.



In this shot Photo Club Phil is visiting Sue the Paleontologist (and yes, Isaac really knows what that is) who is incubating dinosaur eggs in her lab. Sue is named after a real-life scientist who discovered and identified a dinosaur skeleton (I forget which kind) which was eventually named after her. She's featured in one of Isaac's books.



I'm starting to catch up with July- my apologies for another large upload BUT PLEASE- only comment on what you want to and move along past the rest!