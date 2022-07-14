Previous
Black and White Challenge 73 by olivetreeann
Photo 4121

Black and White Challenge 73

I saw this shadow on the way into my office today and thought, "Oh, that's a good one for the current black and white challenge which is featuring shadows." So, I got out my point and shoot and took a shot of it!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Wyomingsister
Really like the lines and composition of this one! Great siting and capture!
July 15th, 2022  
