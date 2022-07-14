Sign up
Photo 4121
Black and White Challenge 73
I saw this shadow on the way into my office today and thought, "Oh, that's a good one for the current black and white challenge which is featuring shadows." So, I got out my point and shoot and took a shot of it!
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8524
photos
210
followers
210
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th July 2022 9:56am
Tags
black and white
,
shadows
,
lines
,
bw-73
Wyomingsister
Really like the lines and composition of this one! Great siting and capture!
July 15th, 2022
