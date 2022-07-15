Sign up
Photo 4122
What Would You Do 213
For the current WWYD challenge- I had fun combining several painting styles into this composite. I thought this windmill really needed a barn.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
gloria jones
Nicely done :)
July 16th, 2022
PhotoCrazy
Very nice!
July 16th, 2022
