Photo 4124
Just a Little More Rust for You
It's not as noticeable on these old bolts, but it's still there!
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
2
2
Fav's
2
Album
Tags
mundane-rust
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
17th July 2022 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-rust
gloria jones
ace
Love rusty textures...nice comp
July 18th, 2022
katy
ace
A beautifully colorful abstract Ann
July 18th, 2022
