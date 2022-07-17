Previous
Next
Just a Little More Rust for You by olivetreeann
Photo 4124

Just a Little More Rust for You

It's not as noticeable on these old bolts, but it's still there!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love rusty textures...nice comp
July 18th, 2022  
katy ace
A beautifully colorful abstract Ann
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise