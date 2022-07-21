The Shrine of the Book

I've been working on a major project this week for my job and part of it involved delving into my archives of pictures from Israel for this iconic shot of The Shrine of the Book. The building is part of Israel's national museum in Jerusalem and it houses the scroll of Isaiah (and other pieces) which were found in Qumran in 1947.



The building is ingeniously designed to keep the perfect temperature for the scrolls. While they may seem decorative, those fountains are actually part of the cooling system. The roof is designed to look like one of the tops of the clay pots which housed the scrolls. Once inside you actually descend to see most of the display- the earth also keeps the building at just the right temperature. And the display case where the Isaiah scroll is located looks like one the ancient scrolls found at Qumran. It's an amazing place, so I thought I'd post it here.