Previous
Next
Fun With a Flower by olivetreeann
Photo 4131

Fun With a Flower

Another doo-dad that was being given out to the children who came to our open house the other day has fallen victim to the photo-processing blender.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Brilliant bright colors. You definitely have a way with processing into art
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise