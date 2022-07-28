Previous
The Black Door by olivetreeann
Photo 4135

The Black Door

Fiddling around with yet another construction shot. Although it may look accessible, you'd need a ladder to get in and if you were walking out, you'd better watch your step! Can you figure out what famous surrealist inspired this application?
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

I am reminded of 'The Scream' by Edvard Munch
July 28th, 2022  
I am right there with @joysabin We will see if we are right tomorrow. It certainly is very colorful
July 28th, 2022  
It's a TARDIS!!! Cue whoo whoo theme tune to Dr Who!!!
July 29th, 2022  
