He's Hoping for Dinner

This little fellow (or gal- couldn't tell!) wandered up on the deck this evening shortly after I finished cooking dinner. I think the scent drew him to the back of my house. He sat by the screen door for quite some time, then went over to the corner you see him in here and sat down while I took pictures! All the while he kept looking at me as if to say, "That smells really good camera lady. Are you sure you don't have any for me?" I figured when I closed the screen and went back to my laptop on the table, he'd wander off into the woods. But, instead he came over in front of the screen door, curled up and proceeded to take a nap! It was only when Jeff arrived home and was working in the back yard that he decided it was time to find another place to sleep. If I was into taming wild animals, this fellow would have been a perfect candidate.