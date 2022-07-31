Sign up
Photo 4138
ETSOOI-144
Take 1- playing around with another construction photo. This one started as a pile of rebar on the ground.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8558
photos
208
followers
208
following
4131
4132
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4135
4226
4136
4227
4228
4137
4229
4138
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
31st July 2022 9:23am
Tags
space
,
space-guy
,
etsooi-144
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome edit! Space…the final frontier.
August 1st, 2022
