Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4139
Hibiscus Heaven
We went to our friends' house for a lobster cook out the other night and these beauties were blooming in their garden. They were enormous!
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8560
photos
208
followers
208
following
1133% complete
View this month »
4132
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
Latest from all albums
4136
4227
4228
4137
4229
4138
4139
4230
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
30th July 2022 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
hibiscus
katy
ace
I think they are called dinner plate hibiscus because of their size. These are beautiful. I love the strong color in your photo
August 2nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous. The low POV really shows them off.
August 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close