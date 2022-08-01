Previous
Next
Hibiscus Heaven by olivetreeann
Photo 4139

Hibiscus Heaven

We went to our friends' house for a lobster cook out the other night and these beauties were blooming in their garden. They were enormous!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I think they are called dinner plate hibiscus because of their size. These are beautiful. I love the strong color in your photo
August 2nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous. The low POV really shows them off.
August 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise