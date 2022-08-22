Sign up
Photo 4160
Ruddy Turnstone
We took a walk along the ocean when we were in Cape Cod. This fellow was almost impossible to see when he stepped on the stones. He gets his name from the habit of turning over the stones in search of food and the rusty color of his wings.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8609
photos
207
followers
206
following
1140% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
21st August 2022 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ocean
,
cape cod
,
shore
,
ruddy turnstone
katy
ace
What a beautiful bird and fascinating markings. If you weren't such a great photographer he would have blended right in
August 30th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s pretty impressive camouflage. Well spotted!
August 30th, 2022
