Ruddy Turnstone by olivetreeann
Photo 4160

Ruddy Turnstone

We took a walk along the ocean when we were in Cape Cod. This fellow was almost impossible to see when he stepped on the stones. He gets his name from the habit of turning over the stones in search of food and the rusty color of his wings.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
What a beautiful bird and fascinating markings. If you weren't such a great photographer he would have blended right in
August 30th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s pretty impressive camouflage. Well spotted!
August 30th, 2022  
