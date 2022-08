Red Shoulder Hawk

I was finishing up the vaccuming today when I heard a loud screech/call coming from the backyard. I knew a Red Shouldered Hawk had to be in one of the closer trees so I grabbed my camera and hoped I'd be able to see him/her. There were actually two. I just missed the first one flying off from this tree, but then this one flew in and perched on it. He/she is reacting to the beep of my focusing button. I got off several really nice shots before he/she took off.