Photo 4183
Washed and Ready
Dinner prep.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8650
photos
207
followers
206
following
1146% complete
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4272
4181
4182
4273
4274
4183
4184
4275
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
15th September 2022 10:59am
Tags
vegetables
,
scallions
,
red pepper
,
green onions
bkb in the city
What's for dinner
September 16th, 2022
Diane
ace
Excellent still life.
September 16th, 2022
