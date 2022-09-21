Sign up
Photo 4190
How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?
Practice, practice, practice.
Peter, Amy, and Aaron preparing for their up-coming concert at our church. They asked me to take this shot for some posters which will hang around the church. The color version will be used for that, but I liked this black and white version better.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8662
photos
208
followers
207
following
1147% complete
View this month »
Tags
black and white
,
music
,
concert
,
musicians
