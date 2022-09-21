Previous
How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall? by olivetreeann
Photo 4190

How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?

Practice, practice, practice.

Peter, Amy, and Aaron preparing for their up-coming concert at our church. They asked me to take this shot for some posters which will hang around the church. The color version will be used for that, but I liked this black and white version better.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
