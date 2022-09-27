Sign up
Photo 4196
Winnie the Pooh Enjoys a Good Book
One of the ladies at our church dressed up as Winnie the Pooh for our Books, Bears and Prayers event last Saturday.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
5
4
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
24th September 2022 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
read
bear
winnie the pooh
Allison Williams
ace
Now that is disturbing.
September 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
She was warm and certainly a success with children
September 28th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like her tongue stuck out.
September 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fun capture :)
September 28th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I bet she’s a lot of fun!
September 28th, 2022
