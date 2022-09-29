Previous
Next
Two Feathers One More View by olivetreeann
Photo 4198

Two Feathers One More View

Finishing out September with two more feather shots.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great patterns and textures.
September 30th, 2022  
katy ace
This is awesome and so simple FAV
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise