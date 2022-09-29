Sign up
Photo 4198
Two Feathers One More View
Finishing out September with two more feather shots.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
feathers
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great patterns and textures.
September 30th, 2022
katy
ace
This is awesome and so simple FAV
October 1st, 2022
