The Wonton Soups by olivetreeann
The Wonton Soups

They played blues, funk, rock and a number of other musical styles- very entertaining! But my photo, unlike that of the photographer with the monster lens the other day, was not so in focus! So, I turned it into this monstrosity!
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
It would make a fabulous album cover
October 4th, 2022  
Annie D ace
it's fabulous! great faffing :)
October 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow, this is Cool!
October 4th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
I love it.
October 4th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Very fun look at the group. I wonder if the members would enjoy it too.
October 4th, 2022  
