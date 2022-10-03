Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4202
The Wonton Soups
They played blues, funk, rock and a number of other musical styles- very entertaining! But my photo, unlike that of the photographer with the monster lens the other day, was not so in focus! So, I turned it into this monstrosity!
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8686
photos
207
followers
207
following
1151% complete
View this month »
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
Latest from all albums
4199
4290
4200
4291
4201
4292
4202
4293
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
music
,
musicians
,
etsooi-146
katy
ace
It would make a fabulous album cover
October 4th, 2022
Annie D
ace
it's fabulous! great faffing :)
October 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow, this is Cool!
October 4th, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
I love it.
October 4th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Very fun look at the group. I wonder if the members would enjoy it too.
October 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close