Photo 4207
Mother and Son
Another shot from Books, Bears and Prayers. I thought this mom reading to her little boy was really sweet.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Pyrrhula
So sweet and cute. Beside that , Reading is very educational and good for later
October 8th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Adorable.
October 8th, 2022
