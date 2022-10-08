Previous
Mother and Son by olivetreeann
Photo 4207

Mother and Son

Another shot from Books, Bears and Prayers. I thought this mom reading to her little boy was really sweet.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Pyrrhula
So sweet and cute. Beside that , Reading is very educational and good for later
October 8th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Adorable.
October 8th, 2022  
