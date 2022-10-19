Sign up
Photo 4218
The Colors of Autumn
A beautiful scene not to far from my home.
We are in Kentucky visiting my son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons so my posting and commenting is going to be rather sporadic over the next week. I'm even behind in my posting but as many of you know, grands trump 365 every time!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
4307
4216
4217
4308
4218
4309
4310
4219
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
17th October 2022 5:23pm
road
autumn
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
October 24th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Lovely!
October 24th, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
What a glorious autumn photo.
October 24th, 2022
