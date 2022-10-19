Previous
The Colors of Autumn by olivetreeann
Photo 4218

The Colors of Autumn

A beautiful scene not to far from my home.

We are in Kentucky visiting my son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons so my posting and commenting is going to be rather sporadic over the next week. I'm even behind in my posting but as many of you know, grands trump 365 every time!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape
October 24th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Lovely!
October 24th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
What a glorious autumn photo.
October 24th, 2022  
