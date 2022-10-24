Until the Cows Come Home

Isaac and I went back to visit the cows. It was late afternoon and the sun gave the field and surrounding trees a lovely Autumn color. We were just watching them graze when all of a sudden #26 (who appears to be the leader of the herd) lifted her head and gave out a couple of moos to which everyone just stopped grazing and headed toward the hay station. I took a shot and thought it'd make a nice Impressionist painting.



