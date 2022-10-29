Sign up
Photo 4228
Steps
I'd processed this for the word of the day- steps- but upon reflection felt this shot was more about stairs and not steps, so I stuck it here in my second album.
I am catching up with a few days I've missed- no need to comment on all of them
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8737
photos
202
followers
203
following
Tags
stairs
,
steps
eDorre
ace
Cool fiddle!
October 30th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@edorreandresen
Thank you Dorre- fun processing but just could not get the whole thing straight enough in my eyes!
October 30th, 2022
