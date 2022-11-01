Previous
Next
Album Cover Challenge 140 by olivetreeann
Photo 4231

Album Cover Challenge 140

For the current album cover challenge.

Artist- Corinna. Corinna was an ancient Greek lyric poet from Tanagara in Boetia. Some sources place her as a contemporary of Pindar but not all accept this theory. Her works survive only in fragments and focus mainly on local legends from Boetia. She often reworked myths to add details not mentioned in other sources. Though considered provincial compared to other poets of her day, Corinna remains significant as she is one of the few preserved female poets from ancient Greece.

Album title from a quote by Warren Buffet: Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone else planted a tree a long time ago.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great processing
November 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise