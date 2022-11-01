Album Cover Challenge 140

For the current album cover challenge.



Artist- Corinna. Corinna was an ancient Greek lyric poet from Tanagara in Boetia. Some sources place her as a contemporary of Pindar but not all accept this theory. Her works survive only in fragments and focus mainly on local legends from Boetia. She often reworked myths to add details not mentioned in other sources. Though considered provincial compared to other poets of her day, Corinna remains significant as she is one of the few preserved female poets from ancient Greece.



Album title from a quote by Warren Buffet: Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone else planted a tree a long time ago.