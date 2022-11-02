Previous
Ruffles by olivetreeann
Photo 4232

Ruffles

I found a huge patch of mushrooms in our yard. This one was drafted into modeling services for me. Aren't those folds fascinating?
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12!
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted and Great shot.
November 3rd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
At first I thought it was a meat that was thinly sliced! Like Pastrami!
November 3rd, 2022  
