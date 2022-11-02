Sign up
Photo 4232
Ruffles
I found a huge patch of mushrooms in our yard. This one was drafted into modeling services for me. Aren't those folds fascinating?
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
2nd November 2022 3:59pm
Tags
mushroom
gills
John Falconer
Well spotted and Great shot.
November 3rd, 2022
Maggiemae
At first I thought it was a meat that was thinly sliced! Like Pastrami!
November 3rd, 2022
