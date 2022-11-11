From the Archives 4

Three things you should know about the overload of posts!



1. I am behind, I hate having blank spots on my calendar and am usually impatient to fill them in!



2. I've been coming home quite tired from work and not in the mood to do anything which put me behind in posting and commenting!



3. You are by no means obligated to comment on any or all of these make-up posts! Just comment on one or two- that's fine!



Due to a very busy season at work and low "pho-jo" I've decided to dip into the archives and pull out a few pictures to play with- sometimes that's the jump start I need to get back into shooting again.



This shot was taken in the outdoor patio area of the 310 Meadworks in Medina NY. It's an interesting area next to the meadery filled with leftover artifacts from the factory that was once there and modern seating.