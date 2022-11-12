Previous
From the Archives 5 by olivetreeann
Photo 4242

From the Archives 5

Three things you should know about the overload of posts!

1. I am behind, I hate having blank spots on my calendar and am usually impatient to fill them in!

2. I've been coming home quite tired from work and not in the mood to do anything which put me behind in posting and commenting!

3. You are by no means obligated to comment on any or all of these make-up posts! Just comment on one or two- that's fine!

Due to a very busy season at work and low "pho-jo" I've decided to dip into the archives and pull out a few pictures to play with- sometimes that's the jump start I need to get back into shooting again.

This picture was taken in Medina, NY in 2015. I'm not sure what church it is. While the color version was nice, the black and white treatment really brought out the drama of the sky.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1162% complete

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely
November 13th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice
November 13th, 2022  
