Inside Work by olivetreeann
Photo 4244

Inside Work

Work on the church's new elevator has moved indoors. It will eventually be able to accommodate two wheelchairs at a time. This shot is just a documentation of the work.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very useful project
November 15th, 2022  
