Red Leaves on Sarah Street by olivetreeann
Photo 4250

Red Leaves on Sarah Street

I saw this house across the street from the parking lot and liked the contrast of color between the house color and the last of the red leaves of Fall.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Kathy A ace
Lovely editing, nice colours
November 22nd, 2022  
