Photo 4250
Red Leaves on Sarah Street
I saw this house across the street from the parking lot and liked the contrast of color between the house color and the last of the red leaves of Fall.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th November 2022 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
autumn
Kathy A
ace
Lovely editing, nice colours
November 22nd, 2022
