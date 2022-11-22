Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4252
Leaves on the Deck
They always seem to land in such lovely compositions.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8787
photos
201
followers
201
following
1164% complete
View this month »
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
Latest from all albums
4249
4340
4250
4341
4251
4342
4252
4343
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
2nd November 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shapes and colours
November 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
Fabulous variety of shapes and I love the strong contrast of the red against the blue. FAV
November 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close