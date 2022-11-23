Sign up
Photo 4253
Autumn Abstract
Playing around with a close-up of a leaf I took back on the 12th- which means I didn't have any other picture ready for my second album today and this one worked in a pinch!
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
annfoolery
,
low phojo
,
thank goodness for the night studio cafe website!
Kathy
ace
The bright blue really sets off the yellows and rusts and browns.
November 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful abstract and gorgeous colours.
November 24th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Intriguing abstract with nicely contrasting colors.
November 24th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Has a fabulous impressionistic quality, Fav!
November 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
