Autumn Abstract by olivetreeann
Autumn Abstract

Playing around with a close-up of a leaf I took back on the 12th- which means I didn't have any other picture ready for my second album today and this one worked in a pinch!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre


@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Kathy
The bright blue really sets off the yellows and rusts and browns.
November 24th, 2022  
Diana
Beautiful abstract and gorgeous colours.
November 24th, 2022  
Taffy
Intriguing abstract with nicely contrasting colors.
November 24th, 2022  
Walks @ 7
Has a fabulous impressionistic quality, Fav!
November 24th, 2022  
