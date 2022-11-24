Fruity Gobbler

Previous
Photo 4254

My sister and niece made this fellow out of fruit and cheese. He was almost too cute to eat!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Shutterbug ace
That is a clever decoration. I bet they had fun making them.
November 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 25th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
He is a cutie!
November 25th, 2022  
