Photo 4264
Scenes of the Road 51 Artsy
Some Night Cafe fun for the current Scenes of the Road Challenge (with some extra Annfoolery afterwards!).
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
night
,
lights
,
main street
,
stroudsburg pa
,
scenesoftheroad-51
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh my. This one looks a bit like you've crashed! LOL.
December 13th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Colourful processing
December 13th, 2022
