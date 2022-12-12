Previous
Next
Scenes of the Road 51 Artsy by olivetreeann
Photo 4264

Scenes of the Road 51 Artsy

Some Night Cafe fun for the current Scenes of the Road Challenge (with some extra Annfoolery afterwards!).
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my. This one looks a bit like you've crashed! LOL.
December 13th, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Colourful processing
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise