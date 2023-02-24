Passive Solar Heating

While the front of the Ramirez House may look like any other home, the back is what distinguishes it from all other homes- even solar ones! This bank of windows is two stories high and each one is double-pained. In the summer the second pane is removed and the transom windows at the bottom are opened. In the winter sunlight pours into the home throughout the day and a special venting system carries it throughout the house. The roof is also slanted at an angle that keeps the summer sun at bay during June, July, and August, and allows the winter sun to pour in all day. Due to this system, no electricity is needed to convert the solar power to heat (as it is in most solar panel systems) which is how it earns the name "passive solar heating". The view through these windows now is mostly woods, but in 1910 when the home was first built and 1943 when the "heating system" was put in, the home overlooked the Bushkill Creek, Delaware Valley and a beautiful garden.



This is only the center portion of the windows- they literally covered 3/4 of the back of the house so you can imagine the heat they produced!