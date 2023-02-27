Windows at the Ramirez House

Apologies for the crazy reflections on this shot but I was actually shoot through a glass door which had reflections of its own. The floor that you see and part of a table are actually outdoors. The vent is indoors and part of a system that circulates the heat generated by the windows. The window section in the middle has both the outer window and one of the sliding windows. The double lines are the bracket system that holds them in place. There are 6 inches of space between the two windows which allows for downward air movement.