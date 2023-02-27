Previous
Windows at the Ramirez House by olivetreeann
Photo 4349

Windows at the Ramirez House

Apologies for the crazy reflections on this shot but I was actually shoot through a glass door which had reflections of its own. The floor that you see and part of a table are actually outdoors. The vent is indoors and part of a system that circulates the heat generated by the windows. The window section in the middle has both the outer window and one of the sliding windows. The double lines are the bracket system that holds them in place. There are 6 inches of space between the two windows which allows for downward air movement.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Beautiful architecture and view! This house is fascinating.
February 28th, 2023  
I like the combination of indoors and outside
February 28th, 2023  
I love this shot of those beautiful windows, almost like a double exposure. Such an interesting narrative to go with it, hard to believe they are so old.
February 28th, 2023  
