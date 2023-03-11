Sign up
Photo 4361
Black Beauty
I liked the repetitive lines created by the venting on this old sports car at America on Wheels.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9006
photos
211
followers
212
following
1194% complete
View this month »
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
4360
4361
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th February 2023 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
car
,
abstract
Rick Schies
It does make an interesting photo
March 12th, 2023
