Wheels Across America

The picture on the top part of this collage was taken of Jeff's great grandmother, his grandfather and a great uncle planning out their cross-country trip in 1921! They started their journey out of Montclair New Jersey in a "customized Hudson 6-40 which Jeff's great grandfather beefed up to pull a camper he designed and built for the trip. The trip lasted for four months and stretched from one side of the country across to the other in a time when most roads were made only of dirt and gravel.



The lower picture is a Hudson of a later date (the Heyers' version was built in 1915), but it looks fairly similar to the ones in the Heyer travel diary. It was fun to put the two photos together, but believe me, the Heyers' Hudson did not look like the one at the America on Wheels museum when it returned to Montclair!