Violet Abstract

I'm pretty sure you'd have no clue as to what this started out as! But after some layers and foolery, these wax fire-starters in a basket by the wood stove ended up looking like this.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
They have a pretty water and oil effect
March 20th, 2023  
Rick Schies ace
This makes me want to fly away,
March 20th, 2023  
