Tag Challenge 188 by olivetreeann
Photo 4370

Tag Challenge 188

For the current tag-challenge. Great to see this one being resurrected! I landed on outside and blue. That was easy-making the subject interesting- not so easy!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre
1197% complete



Photo Details

Diana ace
You did really well Ann, love the blue.
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
You have made a humble wheelbarrow look so interesting.

Whenever I see a wheelbarrow, I always think of John, a friend of mine. He died a few years ago of a brain tumour and while he was in palliative care, he was asked what church he would like to attend he said 'I belong to the Wheelbarrow Church, I only go when I am pushed' I do miss his sense of humour even at the end of his life.
March 21st, 2023  
eDorre ace
Snazzy!
March 21st, 2023  
