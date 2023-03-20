Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4370
Tag Challenge 188
For the current tag-challenge. Great to see this one being resurrected! I landed on outside and blue. That was easy-making the subject interesting- not so easy!
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9024
photos
210
followers
212
following
1197% complete
View this month »
4363
4364
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
Latest from all albums
4367
4458
4459
4368
4369
4460
4370
4461
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th March 2023 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wheelbarrow
,
tagchallenge-188
,
jeff painted this with some leftover spray paint- boy is it ugly!
Diana
ace
You did really well Ann, love the blue.
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
You have made a humble wheelbarrow look so interesting.
Whenever I see a wheelbarrow, I always think of John, a friend of mine. He died a few years ago of a brain tumour and while he was in palliative care, he was asked what church he would like to attend he said 'I belong to the Wheelbarrow Church, I only go when I am pushed' I do miss his sense of humour even at the end of his life.
March 21st, 2023
eDorre
ace
Snazzy!
March 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Whenever I see a wheelbarrow, I always think of John, a friend of mine. He died a few years ago of a brain tumour and while he was in palliative care, he was asked what church he would like to attend he said 'I belong to the Wheelbarrow Church, I only go when I am pushed' I do miss his sense of humour even at the end of his life.