Way Up High in the Big Blue Sky

The photo club did a photo walk last Saturday at the Brodhead Creek Preserve (more pictures to follow at some point!). Just as we came back to the parking area there was quite a commotion in the sky. Some crows were voicing their displeasure at not one but two Red-shouldered hawks who were circling above (or maybe the hawks were voicing their displeasure with the crows!). The debate went on for about 10 minutes. While my fellow photographers all had the lens power to capture the hawks easily, I shot blindly into the sky with my point and shoot (which is about all I can carry now) and hoped I might get off one good shot. Well, it's not going to make National Geographic, but this isn't bad for the circumstances and it came in handy for today's prompt of "blue and sky".