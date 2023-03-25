Sign up
Photo 4375
Imaginary Indigo
Had fun making a composite of my friends in the photo club walking along the trail, overlaying it with a bridge we crossed, and then added in some annfoolery for a good dose of imagination.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9036
photos
211
followers
212
following
1198% complete
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4464
4373
4374
4465
4375
4466
4376
4467
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
18th March 2023 10:27am
Tags
composite
,
rainbow2023
,
compostie-53
,
pocono photo club
Annie D
ace
This is absolutely fabulous! I love the annfoolery 💓
March 25th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
This is good - I would also like to see in pastel colours!
March 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous editing
March 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is a wonderful image. Very well done!
March 25th, 2023
