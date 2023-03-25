Previous
Next
Imaginary Indigo by olivetreeann
Photo 4375

Imaginary Indigo

Had fun making a composite of my friends in the photo club walking along the trail, overlaying it with a bridge we crossed, and then added in some annfoolery for a good dose of imagination.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
This is absolutely fabulous! I love the annfoolery 💓
March 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
This is good - I would also like to see in pastel colours!
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous editing
March 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a wonderful image. Very well done!
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise