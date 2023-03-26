Previous
Violet Birdie Vibe by olivetreeann
Photo 4376

Violet Birdie Vibe

Posting a little early because we have a pretty full day tomorrow. It's been a while since I used the neon effect. My I've grown- I used to think this was over-the-top processing!

For today's words- vibrant and violet
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

So much to see. It looks like a story
March 25th, 2023  
Love it!
March 25th, 2023  
