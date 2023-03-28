Previous
Artist Challenge- Andre Kertesz by olivetreeann
Artist Challenge- Andre Kertesz

Squeaking this one in just under the wire! I couldn't quite replicate the original but I think I came pretty close. The pipe and the glasses on the left were my grandfather's. I probably should have brought up the exposure on the pipe, and it would have been nice to have it look even more like Kertesz' composition, but I couldn't move the furniture and this was as closest I could get without including the carpeting and other things in the living room- so it is what it is. Actually the original is on the dark side, so maybe this is more accurate after all.
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Rick Schies ace
Very vintage looking
March 29th, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent! I wanted to do this one, but I lacked the pipe! Fav
March 29th, 2023  
