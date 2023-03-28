Artist Challenge- Andre Kertesz

Squeaking this one in just under the wire! I couldn't quite replicate the original but I think I came pretty close. The pipe and the glasses on the left were my grandfather's. I probably should have brought up the exposure on the pipe, and it would have been nice to have it look even more like Kertesz' composition, but I couldn't move the furniture and this was as closest I could get without including the carpeting and other things in the living room- so it is what it is. Actually the original is on the dark side, so maybe this is more accurate after all.