Re-tired

An old wheel left on the forest floor near an abandoned car at the Rail Gap Nature Preserve. The property was once a farm. A railroad company bought the land at one point, and then several other owners and purposes were assigned to it. Two years ago, one of our local conservation groups was able to acquire the land and it is now a beautifully forested area with a nice hiking trail. Remnants of its former uses dot some of the forest and are left to nature. The leaf balanced on the edge of this tire drew me to this shot.
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
A great composition with the tire cutting a diagonal line across it and the processing once again enhances the lsubject in a very artistic way
April 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I enjoyed reading your narrative Ann’s a cool image colours and textures
April 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Sounds like a wonderful spot to wander.
April 4th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
What a great find and edit!
April 4th, 2023  
JeannieC57
I am giving this image it's first star. I love everything about it ... the act of succession and the earth slowly taking back what was once "hers" is fascinating to me.
April 4th, 2023  
