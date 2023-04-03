Re-tired

An old wheel left on the forest floor near an abandoned car at the Rail Gap Nature Preserve. The property was once a farm. A railroad company bought the land at one point, and then several other owners and purposes were assigned to it. Two years ago, one of our local conservation groups was able to acquire the land and it is now a beautifully forested area with a nice hiking trail. Remnants of its former uses dot some of the forest and are left to nature. The leaf balanced on the edge of this tire drew me to this shot.