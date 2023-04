Daffodil Splash

It's been a LONG day! I prepped for my sermon next Sunday, started the two lessons for the retreat next Saturday, did a load of laundry, called my sister to wish her a happy birthday, did the food shopping, put it all away, made dinner and caught up with 365. I'm tired! But I don't want to fall behind so here's a picture of some Daffodils blooming in my garden that I've tossed into the photo-processing blender to keep me on track.