Busted! by olivetreeann
Photo 4468

Busted!

I really loved the potted flowers along the front of this apartment at my mother-in-law's apartment complex and I had stepped forward to capture the little statues better when the owner stepped out and saw me! She does look upset, but she really wasn't; just a little bit surprised to see me taking a picture of her pots.

Almost done catching up with June- and just in time! Tomorrow is the last day of the month. Please comment on what you want to- you don't have to do all the posts I put up when I'm making up for lost time.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Ann H. LeFevre

amyK ace
Fun capture…she does look perturbed. She has a great display.
June 30th, 2023  
