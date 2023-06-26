Busted!

I really loved the potted flowers along the front of this apartment at my mother-in-law's apartment complex and I had stepped forward to capture the little statues better when the owner stepped out and saw me! She does look upset, but she really wasn't; just a little bit surprised to see me taking a picture of her pots.



Almost done catching up with June- and just in time! Tomorrow is the last day of the month. Please comment on what you want to- you don't have to do all the posts I put up when I'm making up for lost time.